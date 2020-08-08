AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.98 Million

Analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report sales of $485.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.57 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $438.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

COLD stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

