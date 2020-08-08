AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

