Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMRX opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

