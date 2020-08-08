Amon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $11,115.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.04963729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars.

