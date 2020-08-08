Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AMPH opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $266,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,168 shares in the company, valued at $903,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,098 shares of company stock worth $2,830,226 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

