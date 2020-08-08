Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,082 shares of company stock valued at $55,272,101. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.