Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 46.2% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00005674 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $203.11 million and approximately $19.18 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 46.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.90 or 0.04985386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 715,863,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,561,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

