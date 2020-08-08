Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post sales of $140.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.05 million. Cohu posted sales of $143.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $562.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.60 million to $563.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $675.67 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 158,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohu by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Cohu by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 190,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 128,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.90. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

