Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. National Vision reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 954,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth $16,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $22,688,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 649,650 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 555,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.99.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

