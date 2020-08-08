Analysts Anticipate QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce $231.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $307.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $876.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $981.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.19 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in QEP Resources by 486.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QEP Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.