Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $23.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 261.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 67.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rite Aid by 103.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $822.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

