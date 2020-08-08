Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last 90 days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.