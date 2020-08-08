Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will report sales of $755.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $779.50 million and the lowest is $700.90 million. Twitter posted sales of $823.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,318. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

