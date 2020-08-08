Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 8th (RNUGF, RYTM, SAIL, SBLK, SELB, SKFRY, SLNO, SOMMY, SPFI, SSL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 8th:

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

