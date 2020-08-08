Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $2.87. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,981. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

