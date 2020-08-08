Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 1,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,299. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

