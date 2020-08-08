Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at $754,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Digi International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Digi International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,938. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

