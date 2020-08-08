Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $626.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 490,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 162,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 101,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

