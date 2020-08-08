Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Million

Brokerages expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to announce sales of $42.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.92 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $40.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year sales of $168.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.76 million to $170.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $239.33 million, with estimates ranging from $187.48 million to $291.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Earnings History and Estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

