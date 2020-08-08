Analysts Expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.82 Million

Brokerages expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $286.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.50 million and the highest is $290.10 million. RingCentral reported sales of $233.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -235.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total value of $679,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,224,904.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,251,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

