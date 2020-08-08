Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 7th (BMRN, CBRL, CNP, DLB, GM, HLF, IBP, MFC, MIDD, NVAX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 7th:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for Q2 earnings and sales. Sales of its key orphan disease drugs — Vimizim and Kuvan — are being driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is progressing well with growing focus on gene therapy agents. A BLA for Roctavian, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is under review with a FDA decision expected in August. A BLA for another key candidate vosoritide is expected to be filed this year. Roctavian is anticipated to be transformational, if approved this year. However, any regulatory setbacks related to Roctavian/vosoritide can hurt the stock. Moreover, Kuvan is expected to face generic competition in Q4, which can hurt sales. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. “

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, the company suspended its dividend and stock buyback programs. Also, higher labor costs along with decline in traffic are likely to dent profits going forward. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. However, increased focus on menu innovation, marketing strategies along with seasonal promotions and cost-cutting efforts are likely to aid the company. Also reopening of dining services are likely to boost the top-line in the upcoming periods.”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Due to the competitive nature of the consumer entertainment market, Dolby is susceptible to risks of reduced revenues due to lower prices. Lower licensing revenues stemming from COVID-19 adversities are likely to dent near-term profitability. Higher adoption of proprietary sound technologies might lead to severe competition in the global arena, threatening Dolby’s market share. Volatile cinema product sales and price-sensitive entertainment industry are headwinds. However, Dolby reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite certain macroeconomic challenges, the company provided guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 and full year 2020. With its robust financials, Dolby employs diligent capital deployment strategies to spur growth.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado, Equinox and GMC Sierra are likely to boost General Motors’ prospects. The automaker’s focus on electric and autonomous vehicle development bode well. The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs powered by new-low cost batteries. Key launches like the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq crossover EV and Cruise Origin AV remains on track and is expected to boost the firm’s long-term prospects. Importantly, General Motors has enough cash on the balance sheet to weather the short-term headwinds. Amid gradual recovery of sales, the company expects cash flows to improve. It also expects EBIT improvement in 2H20 from the 1H20 levels. Given the taiwinds surrounding the firm, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manulife’s Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes, and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Its inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital and aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022. It aims core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. Shares of Manulife have underperformed the industry year to date. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing it to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middleby’s second-quarter 2020 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.2%, while sales beat the same by 4.6%. The company is poised to benefit from efforts to broaden the product portfolio, cost-saving actions in the wake of the pandemic, supply-chain initiatives and healthy liquidity position. Synergistic gains from acquired assets might be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Going forward, improving orders and solid backlog level are likely to benefit its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group and Food Processing Equipment Group segments. However, low demand environment, stemming from the pandemic, might hurt its Commercial Foodservice Equipment segment. High debt levels, and rising costs of sales and expenses have been concerning for Middleby. In the past six months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novavax is making good progress with its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu. A BLA for NanoFLu using the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway is expected to be filed shortly. If successfully developed, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game-changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a funding of more than $390 million from the CEPI for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a woe. Thus, any delay in the pipeline development will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry year to date.”

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom-line improved year-over-year. The company registered higher digital-only subscriptions during the quarter. Total subscription revenues are expected to increase about 10% during the third quarter. However, we note that both print and digital advertising revenues showcased a decline. Looking into the third quarter, management anticipates a sharp fall in advertising revenues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past three months, driven by better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Results gained from solid demand for its products. Also, global productivity improvement plan’s savings contributed to quarterly growth. Moreover, robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments partly offset supply-chain disruptions related to the Hardware & Home Improvement segment. Apart from these, favorable pricing and productivity aided gross margin in the quarter. However, management withdrew the fiscal 2020 view due to the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic hurt adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns.”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $274.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported mixed second quarter results wherein earnings topped the estimates but revenues missed the same. The company witnessed growth in the medical and automotive markets in China during the reported quarter. Further, the company witnessed recovery in the Asian markets during the reported quarter which was a major positive. Also, strong momentum of resistors across industrial, millitary and medical markets was a positive. Growing opportunities for capacitors in the areas of power transmission and electro cars remain tailwinds. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility globally are major concerns for the company in the near term. Softness in automotive market and commercial avionics space remains an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Watts Water reported relatively healthy second-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is committed to boost its long-term strategy of growing business organically and through acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Australian Valve Group Pty Ltd is expected to boost its profitability. It is focused on driving organic growth and reinvesting in productivity engines with a balanced cash allocation strategy. Watts Water’s operating margin is likely to be driven by higher volume and productivity increment efforts in the upcoming quarters. Geographic expansion and differentiated product offerings augment its market position. However, the company is likely to be hurt by near-term volatility due to the COVID-19-led pandemonium. As a result, Watts Water withdrew its guidance for 2020.”

