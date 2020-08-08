Analyzing Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 12.18% 5.38% 0.51% First Financial Northwest 14.18% 5.78% 0.67%

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and First Financial Northwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.71 $5.90 million N/A N/A First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.50 $10.37 million $1.03 9.10

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Citizens on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

