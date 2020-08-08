Analyzing Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 54.26 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Health Catalyst $154.94 million 8.80 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -25.26

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -20.55% 29.54% Health Catalyst -38.74% 30.42% 19.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lianluo Smart and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 13 1 3.07

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $41.46, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Lianluo Smart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

