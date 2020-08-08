Analyzing Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 2.91% 28.36% 8.59% Repay N/A -8.95% -5.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Points International and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.32 $11.89 million $0.86 11.31 Repay $104.60 million 11.44 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Points International and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 2 0 2.50 Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $17.02, suggesting a potential upside of 74.92%. Repay has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Repay.

Summary

Points International beats Repay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

