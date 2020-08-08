Analyzing resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) and KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) and KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares resTORbio and KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio N/A N/A -$82.74 million ($2.41) -1.02 KITOV PHARMA LT/S $1.00 million 136.81 -$5.85 million ($0.30) -2.90

KITOV PHARMA LT/S has higher revenue and earnings than resTORbio. KITOV PHARMA LT/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than resTORbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares resTORbio and KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio N/A -78.12% -71.63% KITOV PHARMA LT/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of resTORbio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of resTORbio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

resTORbio has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for resTORbio and KITOV PHARMA LT/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio 1 4 1 0 2.00 KITOV PHARMA LT/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

resTORbio presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KITOV PHARMA LT/S is more favorable than resTORbio.

Summary

KITOV PHARMA LT/S beats resTORbio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Kitov Pharma Ltd in January 2018. Kitov Pharma Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

