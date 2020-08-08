Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.10. Andrew Peller shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 55,733 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $327.55 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

