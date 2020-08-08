Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0091

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, BitMax, Coinsuper and KuCoin. Ankr has a market capitalization of $52.93 million and approximately $44.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.04963729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029712 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex, BitMax, IDEX, Binance DEX, Bithumb, ABCC, Coinsuper, Coinall, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Upbit, Coinone, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

