Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) versus Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Financial Analysis

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 4.04% 10.92% 4.25% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Antares Pharma and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.25%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $123.86 million 0.00 -$2.03 million ($0.01) N/A Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antares Pharma.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210 and LYR-220, which are bioresorbable polymeric matrices for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

