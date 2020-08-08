Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,250,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 24,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $6.94 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This is a boost from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 38.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

