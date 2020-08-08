Aperture Investors LLC Acquires 18,213 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 2.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,544. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

