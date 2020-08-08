Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 3.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 61.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 484,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

