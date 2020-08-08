Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masco by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,427. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

