Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,117 shares during the period. WillScot accounts for 2.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of WillScot worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WillScot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WillScot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. WillScot Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

