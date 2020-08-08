Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,660. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock worth $114,681,798. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.