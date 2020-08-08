Aperture Investors LLC Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,605. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

