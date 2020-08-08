Aperture Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,844 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of HYEM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 691,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,129. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

