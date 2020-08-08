Aperture Investors LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,068. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.10. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $604.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,180 shares of company stock worth $70,943,856. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.00.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

