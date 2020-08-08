Aperture Investors LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,188 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 181,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.