Aperture Investors LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,918,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $850.06.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.21, for a total transaction of $4,350,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,077 shares of company stock worth $66,424,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $71.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,418.10. 322,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,235. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,318.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 740.12, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.