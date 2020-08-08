Aperture Investors LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. AON accounts for 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

AON stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.90. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

