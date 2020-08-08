Aperture Investors LLC Lowers Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,514 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

CEMB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,554 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

