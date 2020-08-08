Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

ANGI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 38,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,709. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 529.84 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $5,875,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,630 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

