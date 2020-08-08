Aperture Investors LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Mercadolibre comprises approximately 2.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $56.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,163.41. 40,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,012.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.23. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,248.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.45.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

