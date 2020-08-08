Aperture Investors LLC Purchases 3,614 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises about 1.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5,004.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 119.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,290 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. 12,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.