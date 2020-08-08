Aperture Investors LLC Purchases 6,270 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 2.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.23. 13,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

