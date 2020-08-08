Aperture Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 195,502 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Farfetch makes up 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Farfetch by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,189. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.