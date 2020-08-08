Aperture Investors LLC Sells 37,156 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,156 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 3.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

