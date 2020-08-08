Aperture Investors LLC Sells 61,769 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,769 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JD.Com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. 682,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.