Aperture Investors LLC Sells 70,187 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,187 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 460,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,329,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

