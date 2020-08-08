Aperture Investors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $27.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -215.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $319.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $269,809.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,084 shares of company stock worth $44,374,036. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

